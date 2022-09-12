'The Whale' nets Brendan Fraser standing ovation, acting award at Toronto International Film Festival

Half-Canadian actor Brendan Fraser received a standing ovation at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) following the premiere of ‘The Whale.’

The film, directed by Darren Aronofsky, premiered at the Royal Alexandra Theatre Sunday evening.

Following the screening, Fraser took the stage alongside members of the cast as the audience gave them a standing ovation.

A video shared to Twitter shows the standing ovation lasted for over a minute.

Well deserved standing ovation for #thewhale! #TIFF #Tiff22 @TIFF_NET Best actor award for #brendanfraser pic.twitter.com/GdxCXkDM47

Fraser also accepted the TIFF Tribute Award for Performance presented by IMDbPro Sunday, where he said it felt “good to be back in Toronto.”

“I spent my teenage years in Toronto. My stomping grounds were from Yonge and St.Clair, all the way down to Eaton Centre, [and] occasionally Kensington Market,” Fraser," he said.

“If it’s true that you’re only as good as the people you work with, then this guy is really cool, creative, and very, very lucky.”



THE WHALE’s Brendan Fraser accepts the #TIFFTribute Award for Performance presented by @imdbpro. #TIFF22 pic.twitter.com/VpNYAQpUyv

The TIFF Tribute Award for Performance is one of two acting accolades awarded at the festival. The other was presented to cast of Michael Grandage's ‘My Policeman.’

Last year, Jessica Chastain and Benedict Cumberbatch were the recipients of the awards.

Fraser's recognition at this year's festival follows a long-standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival earlier this month, which brought the actor to tears.

In Aronofsky’s latest film, Fraser stars as Charlie, a reclusive English writing teacher who is trying to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter, Ellie, played by ‘Stranger Things’ actor, Sadie Sink.