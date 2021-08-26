'The whole building was on fire': 2 taken to hospital after Duncan townhouse catches fire

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP are investigating an overnight structure fire that sent two people to hospital on Wednesday night.

The fire was reported just before 11 p.m. at a townhouse complex on Dingwall St. in Duncan, B.C. according to the RCMP.

Dave Longchamp, who lives in the building with his wife, says he was alerted to the fire by a loud knock around 10:30 p.m.

"When I opened the door, black smoke was coming up," he said.

Longchamp says he and his wife only had minutes to react and flee the building.

"The whole building was on fire and I could hear the crackle of the flames," he said.

Another resident of the building, Caimen Shapiro, says he was watching TV when a neighbour knocked on his door and told him that her unit was on fire.

"I thought it was just like a little kitchen fire, so I was going to run outside and help put it out," he said.

"But then I got out and it was just the whole building."

Shapiro says he only had time to grab his wallet and passport and escaped with just the clothes he was wearing.

TWO TAKEN TO HOSPITAL

By the time Mounties arrived, firefighters were already on scene and paramedics were treating several residents.

Two of the residents needed further care and were taken to hospital for injuries related to the fire, according to North Cowichan firefighters.

"Investigators will continue to work on this incident to determine what caused this fire," said Staff Sgt. Chris Swain, acting Detachment Commander for the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP.

"The preliminary report appears to show it was unintentionally caused, but the final fire report will take some time for a proper determination," he said.

Police say they'll be investigating alongside a North Cowichan Fire Inspector.

A temporary shelter has been setup at the Cowichan Community Centre for residents who were displaced by the fire, according to RCMP.

The North Cowichan Fire Department says extensive damage was done to at least six units in the building.

Longchamp doesn't know the extent of the damage to his home, and he is still waiting to hear when he'll be allowed to return to gather belongings. He says he and his wife are staying with friends and are looking for a new place to live.

Shapiro says he's in a similar position and is staying with relatives in the meantime.