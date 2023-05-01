'The whole community is in mourning': 2 dead after boat capsizes off Haida Gwaii
Two men are dead of suspected drowning after their fishing boat capsized near Haida Gwaii over the weekend.
A spokesperson from the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Victoria says the agency was contacted just before 7 a.m. Sunday to search for an aluminum fishing vessel that failed to return to the community of Skidegate.
Two vessels from the coast guard station in nearby Sandspit were tasked with searching for the boat and its occupants, according to the JRCC.
The bodies of the men were found by a volunteer search vessel at 1 p.m. and were recovered by the coast guard, which stood down the search.
RCMP Cpl. Madonna Saunderson said the men were found west of Haida Gwaii and the B.C. Coroners Service is investigating the deaths.
"The whole community is in mourning," said Karen George of the Skidegate Health Centre, which was hosting a sacred fire on the beach Monday to honour the men.
"We would like to reach out and express condolences to the families and community," the health centre said in a statement announcing the ceremony. "During these difficult times, we are at loss for words and walk with heavy hearts."
-
Home renovations rise in North Bay, buck national trendThe Municipal Property Assessment Corporation says for the first time in three years, Canadians are putting less money into their homes.
-
Parents demand action on safety concerns at Sask. school after violent assaultSome parents are voicing safety concerns about Meath Park School, alleging a number of serious incidents including a violent assault in mid-March have not been adequately addressed.
-
Trades apprentice in Timmins says cancellations holding him and others backJacob Laneville of Timmins is an apprentice, learning to become a read seal heavy duty equipment mechanic. He is employed full-time, but he wants to complete two more levels of training.
-
Saskatoon mayor keeping his distance from homeless shelter clashSaskatoon mayor Charlie Clark isn't putting himself in the middle of a controversy over the Saskatoon Tribal Council's Emergency Wellness Centre and a letter from one of his colleagues on council.
-
New healthcare centre brings various services to people living in Vancouver’s DTESPeople living in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside will be able to access a variety of health services all under one roof after a first-of-its kind facility officially opened its doors Wednesday.
-
'We think we'll prevail': Victoria Cannabis Buyers Club taking province, feds to courtThe Victoria Cannabis Buyers Club (VCBC) is taking the provincial and federal governments to court over continued raids and fines.
-
"This should be a homecoming": Whoop-Up Days to feature free admission, more events and activitiesWhoop-Up Days is Lethbridge's biggest summer event, drawing in around 23,000 visitors last year.
-
Camera Store says it was robbed of $30K worth of equipment in morning heistA Calgary camera shop was robbed Wednesday of an estimated $30,000 worth of equipment.
-
Ottawa River flooding touches every corner of the Ottawa ValleyAs water levels are expected to peak at the end of the week, every community along the Ottawa River in the Ottawa Valley is being impacted by flooding.