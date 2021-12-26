The wind chill will make it feel like -21 C overnight in Vancouver, forecaster says

Federal forecasters say the temperature outdoors will feel close to -16 C in Metro Vancouver as cold weather that brought a white Christmas to the region continues.

Environment Canada meteorologists said those in the area should expect a high of -4 C and low of -11 on Sunday, but the wind will make it feel even colder. Overnight, that wind chill may even dip to -21 C.

Those temperatures aren't especially unusual for other parts of Canada during the winter, including further north in British Columbia, but for Vancouver, the average low this time of year is 0.4 C. The coldest Dec. 26 on record was -12.5 in 1996, so if the mercury dips slightly more than predicted, the temperature Sunday may break a record.

The cold snap felt in Metro Vancouver, as well as in the Fraser Valley, Howe Sound, Sea to Sky Highway area, Whistler, parts of the Sunshine Coast, Comox and Campbell River is being blamed on an Arctic outflow.

Near-record temperatures are expected in those areas early this week, as the ridge of high pressure brings bitterly cold and strong winds starting Sunday night.

Temperatures are expected to rise mid-week, but in the meantime, anyone heading outdoors is advised to dress in layers and minimize the amount of skin exposed.

"Frostbite and hypothermia can occur within minutes," Environment Canada's weather warning states.

The forecast for Boxing Day in Vancouver includes periods of snow, expected to end in the morning, with wind gusts of up to 50 km/h.

Because of the snow and cold, the region's transit provider is warning riders to expect delays to SkyTrain and bus service.