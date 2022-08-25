The Windsor-Essex forecast for Aug. 25, 2022
A hot and humid day is on the way for Windsor-Essex with a chance of both showers and thunderstorms.
The average high for this time of year is 25.7 C and the region is expected to reach 28 C but feeling like 24 C with the humidex.
Thursday: Sunny this morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. High 28. Humidex 34. UV index 8 or very high.
Thursday Night: Mainly cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening. Low 20.
Friday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. High 26. Humidex 33. UV index 8 or very high.
Saturday: Sunny. High 26.
Sunday: Sunny. High 29.
Monday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 30.
Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 29.
Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 27.
