The Windsor Express training camp is underway, season begins Feb. 21

The Windsor Express have begun training camp for the 2022 National Basketball League of Canada (NBL) season. Practice was intense Monday afternoon at Constable John Atkinson Memorial Community Centre.

At present, the focus is on robust conditioning and sizing up the talent at the try-out. Roster moves expected this week cuts the core team down to ten players.

The team’s first game of the season will be on the road, Saturday, Feb. 21 – visiting the Sudbury Five.

The following Saturday, Feb. 26, Windsor will host the London Lightning at the WFCU Centre.

This will be the league’s first time resuming play since the pandemic shutdown the 2020-2021 season.

The league’s last full season was the 2018-2019 campaign, with eight teams. Due to the pandemic the league has contracted – with just four teams remaining – all based in Ontario (Windsor Express, Kitchener-Waterloo Titans, Sudbury Five and London Lightning).

However, there is hope that Express fans will come back to the arena in support of their team.

Bill Jones has been head coach of the Express since 2012, and led the team to back-to-back league championships in 2013 and 2014. Coach Jones is excited for basketball fans and thrilled to see his players on the court, preparing to kick off the season.

“I was making personal calls to our past season ticket holders to see if they will come back out and watch us play this year,” said Coach Jones.

“We know that it's been tough being through this pandemic. We lost some good people, so to be able to open it up and be able to have some entertainment, and being able to get out there and get some basketball at the WFCU.”

Despite the league changes and challenges that lie ahead in the midst of the pandemic, Coach Jones is optimistic that the quality of the product on the hardwood and the organization’s strong community ties will result in a promising season for all concerned.

Coach Jones added, “Fun, family entertainment is what we're looking to do."

