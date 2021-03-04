The Windsor Symphony Orchestra (WSO) is expanding its online horizons.

The WSO has developed a “learn-at-home” music education offering to fill the void – amidst the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The Windsor Symphony orchestra has had a history of doing education programs in the schools since the orchestra began nearly seventy-five years ago - being in the schools was a key part of our mission,” said Maestro Robert Franz, Conductor of the WSO.

School boards across Ontario and North America have already adopted the platform. The programs range from kindergarten to grade 12. All programs include a ‘virtual visit’ from Maestro Robert Franz and Maestro Daniel Wiley.

From Windsor-Essex to northwestern Ontario, across to Peterborough, and down as far south as the state of Texas, approximately 70,000 students across 150 schools in 10 school boards have access to this unique learning experience in the “classroom”.

Teachers and school boards interested in the WSO’s Education Series can contact Rebecca Ng, Manager - Education and Outreach at education@windsorsymphony.com.