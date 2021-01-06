Margrit Chartrand is kicking off 2021 by winning the CHEO Dream of a Lifetime Lottery.

The CHEO Foundation announced ticket number "072869" was the winning ticket for the $2.8 million grand prize, which includes the Minto Dream Home.

The grand prize package includes the fully furnished home by L-Z-Boy Galleries, bi-weekly cleaning for one year from ATC Cleaning, $100,000 cash, a 2020 Infiniti QX50 WAD Essential from Myers Automotive Group, a $5,000 Farm Boy gift card, a $5,000 Canadian Tire gift card, 2021 season tickets for two to the Ottawa RedBlacks, 2021 RBC Bluesfest full event pass for two, moving services from Adam’s Moving and legal services from Mann Lawyers.

Margit, Stephanie and Christian Chartrand got their first look at the new dream home late Wednesday afternoon.

"It's unbelievable. We kept getting text messages from my mom and my dad. I thought something was wrong but then my brother called me and we watched the news – low and behold we won. It was insane," said Stephanie Chartrand.

Christian Chartrand added, "It's going to mean a lot more so for my parents because they retired a few years ago and I think this is going to help them out so much. They can enjoy their retirement and not have to worry about anything."

The jackpot for the 50/50 draw climbed to the highest in CHEO Dream of a Lifetime Lottery history. The winner of the 50/50 draw is Rob Watt, who takes home $1.12 million.

Ticket holders can check their tickets online at www.dreamofalifetime.ca as of 5 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. All winners will receive a confirmation letter from Miratel Solutions Inc. within two weeks, detailing how to claim their prize.

Tickets for the $4.2 million in prizes available in the CHEO Dream of a Lifetime Lottery sold out in record time. The lottery sold out two days before the Early Bird Deadline in November.

Money raised through the CHEO Dream of a Lifetime Lottery supports patient care and research at CHEO.