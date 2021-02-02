Many Winnipeggers know and love the Winnie-the-Bear statue at Assiniboine Park, and now a pair of residents have found a cool new way to honour the iconic bear.

Gary Tessier and his wife Madeleine built a massive Winnie-the-Pooh snow sculpture outside of a Tuxedo home.

Source: Scott Andersson/CTV News

The sculpture shows the bear eating from a tub of honey, which is known as Winnie-the-Pooh’s signature snack.

Tessier noted the sculpture, which took four days to create, started with a block of snow that was about eight feet high and seven feet wide.

Source: Scott Andersson/CTV News

Tessier also has other sculptures around the city, including one in front of St. Boniface Hospital, as well as another outside the Manitoba Legislative Building.

Winnie-the-Pooh has a special connection to Winnipeg, as the famous bear was named after the city.