The Winnipeg convention bringing people together to play games

A Winnipeg convention is bringing together lovers of board games, card games and miniature games.

Game-itoba 2023, the city’s tabletop game convention, is back after several years of cancellations due to the pandemic.

The event features all different kinds of tabletop games, with this year’s convention featuring hundreds of options for people to choose from.

The convention also provides the opportunity for people to learn how to play different games, as well as a library of different games that attendees can sign out.

“We can help you find friends to play with, you can bring your friends and play it,” explained Game-itoba spokesperson Kirby Gehman in an interview with CTV Morning Live on Friday.

“The community that we have here is amazing.”

Gehman said the reason games are so beloved is that they give people a chance to engage and talk with each other without outside distractions.

“Nothing but the game in front of you and either a common goal or even some friendly competition,” he said in an interview with CTV Morning Live on Friday.

“There’s no other place right now where you sit with your teens or your kids or even just your friends with no phones, no computers and just enjoy each other’s company.”

Game-itoba 2023 runs from Jan. 27 to 29 at Bronx Park Community Centre. More information about the event and how to register can be found online.

-With files from CTV’s Rachel Lagace.