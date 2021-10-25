The Winnipeg Law Courts building is now more accessible, featuring a new entrance vestibule and a barrier-free, universal washroom.

In a news release on Monday morning, Justice Minister Cameron Friesen and Families Minister Rochelle Squires announced that the renovations at the building, located at 408 York Ave., are now complete and the main entrance has reopened.

“The many improvements ensure that visitors can enter the building, proceed through security and navigate the space in a safe and secure way,” Friesen said.

“This work aligns with our goal of improving access to justice and provides physical accessibility for the public and staff at the Winnipeg Law Courts Building.”

The government invested $6.1 million in the law courts renovations, which includes:

A new entrance vestibule;

A new secure area for receiving and processing;

Barrier-free upgrades to the public and staff receiving areas;

Upgrades to the north and east exterior plazas;

Construction of a barrier-free, universal washroom on the main floor; and

Renovations to the stairs, including the addition of a scooter-sized lift.

The province notes that the upgrades to the public service counter address physical accessibility concerns, and include improved signage. The work in the security screening area ensures there are options available for various physical accessibility needs, including flexible barricades and widened doorways.

“These updates ensure all Manitobans can access our main court building,” Squires said.

“All Manitobans, including those with disabilities, need to be able to access court services and these renovations will make it easier for them to do so.”