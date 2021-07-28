The Winnipeg neighbourhood getting new school crosswalks
The city is installing new school crosswalks in a south-central neighbourhood ahead of the school year.
The Lord Roberts Community Traffic Study was initially launched in late 2018 to address and solve traffic-related issues in the area.
The study aims to address four priority areas – school area safety, on-street parking, pedestrian and cycling infrastructure, and other safety improvements.
The city has previously implemented solutions including sidewalk connections with the Southwest Transitway. Other improvements considered for the area include a neighbourhood cycling greenway and additional pedestrian crossing improvements at Osborne Street.
The new crosswalks will be installed on the intersections surrounding Lord Roberts Community School:
- Cockburn Street South at Rathgar Avenue
- Cockburn Street South at Beresford Avenue
- Daly Street South at Beresford Avenue
The reduced-speed school zone on Daly Street South is also expanding to help support student patrols.
These safety measures are expected to be in place by September 2021.
A report outlining further solutions, including public engagement results, will be presented to the city’s infrastructure committee in the fall.
