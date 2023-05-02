The Winnipeg student selected for a prestigious scholarship

A Winnipeg student has been selected out of thousands of hopefuls across the globe for a coveted, leadership-driven scholarship.

Cameron Adams, who is graduating from the University of Winnipeg next month, is one of 30 students who have been chosen for the 2023 cohort of McCall MacBain Scholars at McGill. This scholarship, which is for those pursuing master’s and professional degrees, is aimed at bringing together a group of students who aspire to lead with purpose.

“They’re bringing, the scholarship has said, their best talent to McGill so that they can create a cohort that’s going to go out and do great things in the world,” Adams said.

“They’re trying to foster the next generation of leaders and people who will make change for the better across the world.”

Adams said he wants to use the scholarship to increase his education, as well as his knowledge in the field of Indigenous language revitalization.

“I want to contribute to the field of Indigenous language revitalization in a meaningful way, while also helping understand the academics and the field, but working at the grassroots level to help make a difference in our communities,” he said.

Adams has already been making strides in the field of Indigenous language revitalization. He worked for nearly three years to create the Swampy Cree language app called nēhinawēwin.

“That app launched last winter, and right now I’m still working on edits and keeping the app as something sustainable for the future,” he said.

This year is the first global cohort for the McCall MacBain scholarship, with 30 students from 10 countries. One other Manitoba student, Clèche Kokolo, is also part of the 2023 cohort.

“I’m really excited to meet the other 29 cohort members that I’ll be joining in August, but also to study at McGill, one of the best universities in Canada while having the opportunity to learn French,” Adams said.

- With files from CTV’s Nicole Dube.