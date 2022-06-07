The world's biggest 4-day work week pilot project is underway
The world’s biggest four-day work week pilot project is officially underway.
The program, which is being run by the non-profit 4 Day Week Global, involves 3,300 workers across 70 companies in the U.K.
Alex Pang, the non-profit’s global programs and development manager, said the organization is working with the companies to plan trials for four-day work weeks.
“[We’ll be] figuring out in advance what can go wrong, how to make it work, how to deal with various contingencies or holidays and so on,” he said in an interview on Monday.
From there, 4 Day Week Global will work with academic partners to monitor the progress of the companies over a six-month trial to gain a better sense of how the companies performed, and how happy or stressed the employees were.
“But also gathering data so that we can work with other companies in the future to better understand how to design trials well and to understand what the benefits are of shorter work weeks,” Pang said.
Watch the full interview to learn the benefits of a shorter work week.
- With files from CTV’s Maralee Caruso.
-
-
NDP declares Eric Redhead winner of Thompson byelectionThe New Democrats declared NDP candidate Eric Redhead the winner of the Thompson byelection Tuesday night.
-
Fire which tore through Mississauga townhouse complex not suspicious: OFMInvestigators have determined that a large fire which tore through a townhouse complex in Mississauga over the weekend was not suspicious.
-
-
Video game workers in Edmonton vote to unionizeLocal video game workers have become the first in Canada to unionize.
-
Sault agencies come together for Social Services WeekSocial services agencies in Sault Ste. Marie are gathering for a number of events to mark Social Services Week.
-
'Heartbreaking': Vancouver outreach van serving street-based sex workers taken off the road for first time everFor street-based sex workers in Vancouver, a van that has been driving around the city at night for the past 17 years is more than just a van – it's a safe harbour and a lifeline. But for the first time ever, it's been taken off the road.
-
Eligibility for second COVD-19 booster shot stalls in the MaritimesAny expansion of eligibility for a second COVID-19 booster shot has seemingly stalled in the Maritimes, even as demand grows amongst those who don’t fall under the current criteria.
-
Regina man charged for possessing 'potential explosive device'A 30-year-old man from Regina is facing weapons charges, including explosives possession, in connection with an alleged assault of a woman.