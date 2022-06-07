The world's biggest 4-day work week pilot project is underway

The world’s biggest four-day work week pilot project is officially underway.

The program, which is being run by the non-profit 4 Day Week Global, involves 3,300 workers across 70 companies in the U.K.

Alex Pang, the non-profit’s global programs and development manager, said the organization is working with the companies to plan trials for four-day work weeks.

“[We’ll be] figuring out in advance what can go wrong, how to make it work, how to deal with various contingencies or holidays and so on,” he said in an interview on Monday.

From there, 4 Day Week Global will work with academic partners to monitor the progress of the companies over a six-month trial to gain a better sense of how the companies performed, and how happy or stressed the employees were.

“But also gathering data so that we can work with other companies in the future to better understand how to design trials well and to understand what the benefits are of shorter work weeks,” Pang said.

Watch the full interview to learn the benefits of a shorter work week.

- With files from CTV’s Maralee Caruso.