'The World’s Finest Show' returns to Windsor

The largest travelling carnival in Ontario has made its annual summer return to Windsor, Ont.’s waterfront.

The fair — dubbed ‘The World’s Finest Show’ — made its return on Friday, and will stay at Festival Plaza until July 2.

It offers traditional food like cotton candy, hot dogs and more, including a Ferris wheel, fun rides, and no shortage of carnival games.

Once the carnival wraps up in Windsor on July 2, ‘The World’s Finest Show’ will move to Essex from July 6 to 9.