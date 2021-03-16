The majority of the snow has melted in Winnipeg and that has unearthed what was lying underneath for the past several months—trash.

Take Pride Winnipeg has released its yearly litter index for the city, which measures the amount of trash on city streets on a scale of one to four, with one being no litter and four being a lot of litter.

Tom Ethans, who is the executive director of Take Pride Winnipeg, said this is the earliest the organization has finished the index.

"Now we can get people out there picking up the litter that's left over (from) the winter, and there is a lot of it," he said.

The worst area for garbage this year is the West End, which received a score of 2.54. The South West—which covers areas like Tuxedo and Charleswood—received a score of 1.73 to be the lowest on the list.

Ethans said there was a bit more trash on city streets this year compared to previous years and he noted the most common item being found was masks.

"So many people are dropping their masks that it's all over the place. It is sad to see that many masks out there," Ethans said.

"What I really want people to understand is these masks that are being dropped on the ground are real environmental hazards. If the strings aren't cut, they can be caught up in animals."

He encourages people to be cognizant of their masks and make sure they don't end up on the ground.

When it comes to the cleanup process, he said it is still difficult to organize any events because of COVID-19 and people still need to be aware of social distancing.

Ethans did mention that some local groups throughout the city are planning events over the next few months to help with the cleaning process.

"Anytime now until the end of June, we would like things cleaned up before then."

If any Winnipeggers want to take the cleanup process into their own hands, Ethans said Take Pride Winnipeg will provide bags and gloves for those people, all they have to do is call 204-956-7590.

The entire index can be viewed below.