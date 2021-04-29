The WRENCH tunes up bikes for city auction

As cycling season gears up in Winnipeg, so does the demand for bikes. But luckily for those hunting for some new wheels, the city’s annual bike auction kicked off on Wednesday.

For the second straight year, the auction is taking place online due to the pandemic. “This year’s online auction once again offers residents the ability to shop for an affordable bicycle without leaving the comfort of home,” said Winston Yee, manager of bylaw enforcement services, in a statement.

Interested buyers can bid on nearly 400 unclaimed bikes from April 28 to May 5 through Associated Auto Auction’s website. And while the city said all bikes are being sold as-is, nearly half are fixed up and are ready to ride—thanks to a community bike shop.

The Winnipeg Repair Education and Cycling Hub (WRENCH) has been building, repairing, and maintaining bikes in the city for over 10 years. Executive director Kate Sjoberg said The WRENCH has a special relationship with the city.

“We recover bike and bike parts that still have years in them from Winnipeg’s 4R sites,” Sjoberg said. “Volunteers and our staff shine them up, get bikes reconstructed and then we put them back on the road.”

Sjoberg estimates The WRENCH moves nearly 20,000 kilograms of metal each year, which equates to “hundreds and hundreds” of bikes. The WRENCH works with local community organizations to give youth and families access to bicycles, as well as provide training on bike repair and safety.

“It’s an effort at transportation equity and ensuring people don’t have barriers to get around the city just because they don’t have cash for a bus pass or a vehicle,” Sjoberg said.

For the last few years, The WRENCH has partnered with the city ahead of the auction on a fee-for-service agreement.

“It’s a nice arrangement. We employ a number of bicycle mechanics and so it’s nice to get the shop more active in helping fix the city’s bikes,” Sjoberg said.

Sjoberg said The WRENCH repaired and safety-checked 160 unclaimed bikes the city recovered from streets, back lanes and parks. Sjoberg added The WRENCH included another 30 or so bikes from their own collection for the auction.

“It’s nice to move that many bikes, all in one fell swoop, out onto the streets again.”

Sjorberg noted cycling was already increasing in popularity before the pandemic, but interest picked up last summer.

“Cycling has provided a really great activity for people who are looking for a COVID-safe opportunity to hang out together.”

Photos and descriptions of all 400 bikes are available through the auction website and Sjoberg encourages bidders to contact the auctioneer with any questions about a particular bicycle.

Bidding ends at 2:00 p.m. on May 5 and all bikes can be picked up from Associated Auto Auction starting on May 7.

More information on the bike auction can be found on the city’s website.

To learn more about The WRENCH, visit thewrench.ca.