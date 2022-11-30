The WSO returns with their Christmas Holiday traditional concert series

The Windsor Symphony Orchestra is gearing up for their Christmas holiday concert series.

Maestro Robert Franz and the symphony rehearsed Handel's Messiah Wednesday afternoon at Assumption Church in Windsor. The resumption of this yuletide tradition hopes to inspire the holiday spirit in the community.

"We are so glad to finally be back after the pandemic for a live 'Messiah," in front of a live audience,” said Franz. “Here at Assumption Church, we're actually doing it three times, this week. Assumption Church — tomorrow night, Thursday night.

The concerts will feature Bethany Hörst, soprano, Christopher Dunham, bass, and the Windsor Classic Chorale. Together, this combination of musical talent aims to transport listeners with their superlatively nuanced voices.

“We'll be down in Leamington on Friday night and in Tecumseh, at St. Anne's on Sunday night,” said Franz. “But, it's such a pleasure for us to be able to bring back to a live audience this - this seasonal treasure."

To order tickets visit www.windsorsymphony.com or call the WSO box office 519-973-1238.