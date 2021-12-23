Theatre Calgary cancels remaining 'A Christmas Carol' performances due to COVID-19 outbreak

Theatre Calgary announced on Thursday it is cancelling its remaining in-person performances of A Christmas Carol due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

This year, the theatre company was presenting A Christmas Carol both live on stage and online.

The live version was the abridged 75 minute adaption by playwright Geoffrey Simon Brown and featured three actors playing 25 different characters.

The company said in a statement Thursday that a close contact with COVID-19 had "potentially affected both our cast and crew," resulting in the "heartbreaking announcement."

Today and tomorrow's live performances out of an "abundance of caution.”

Those with tickets to today's 2 p.m. or 7 p.m. performance or tomorrow's 2 p.m. performance will automatically be refunded by Jan. 31.

"Please allow five to seven business days for the refund to appear on your statement," Theatre Calgary said.

Stafford Arima’s extended director's cut of the 2020 online version of the play is still available to watch virtually until Dec. 31.

With great disappointment, we must announce the cancellation of all remaining performances of A Christmas Carol. A close contact with COVID-19 that has potentially affected both our cast and crew has resulted in this heartbreaking announcement. https://t.co/F1aYP1j86t #yyc pic.twitter.com/tuW8VnsIDP