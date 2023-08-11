Theft, assault charges laid after disturbance at Balm Beach

A Penetanguishene man faces several charges after an incident in balm beach last week.

South Georgian Bay OPP responded to a call on the afternoon of August 3 of a man causing problems on the beachfront. After an investigation, a 30-year-old man was taken into custody for an alleged theft from a beachfront retail store.

Police say an interaction between the man and officers resulted in multiple charges of assault and uttering threats being laid.

The man also faces theft charges.