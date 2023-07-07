Theft cutting into Gimli clothing shop’s bottom line

A small business owner on Gimli’s busiest street says she is dealing with a spike in theft.

On First Avenue, Sumalee Phanad’s shop and restaurant Thai Plaza’s orange exterior sticks out amongst the tourists.

She says she has been in business for more than a decade but this summer theft is the worst its ever been.

“It is more difficult because all of the profit goes out of the door,” Phanad said. “Out here it is a summer town. We made business only summer. It’s hard.”

Phanad says during their busy times and weekends - they're hit the worst.

“We really try to not want to make a big deal but it is a big deal.”

Gimli Chamber of Commerce says theft is not common and the issue of retail theft isn’t on the municipal council’s radar.

Samantha Hampton, the chamber’s president, says she reached out to some local businesses, learning they have not seen increased theft.

“Theft will always exist,” Hampton said in a statement. “I would like to think when people come to the beautiful town of Gimli energy is focused on our strong tourism opportunities and vibrant business community. “

June Kristofferson, the owner of Johnson’s Fashion & Footwear says she's heard of places in Gimli struggling with theft - but for her, it’s not an issue.

“We know a lot of our customers and for whatever reason we don't have a big problem,” Kristofferson said. “I’m not saying it doesn't exist, buts it’s not a big problem.”

She thinks where her store is has helped keep theft down. It’s located several blocks from the boardwalk.

“We don't attract as many transients or day trippers as some because were not on First Avenue.”

Phanad, on the other hand, says she sees many out-of-town shoppers and tourists in her shop.

“I would say the majority of my customers are very good,” Phanad said. “I have everything for everybody.”

She is now limiting customers in her store, locking her doors, and has staff attending fitting rooms.

“It’s not like a million-dollar business. You're thinking a couple of pieces are out - it’s already our profit tied to making our living.”

She's hopeful the new measures will deter thefts from happening.

The RM of Gimli says it has seen a tourism boom over the past few years.

Its added security guards for safety - and it is unrelated to retail thefts.