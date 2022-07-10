Theft impacts GOVA Plus, Sudbury’s accessibility transit service

Gova Plus will experience service delays and cancellations this weekend due a theft that occurred Friday night.

The theft “resulted in the removal of catalytic converters from the specialized vehicles,” the City of Greater Sudbury said in a Facebook post Saturday.

The city is working with their contractor and other contacts to identify other accessible vehicles in order to provide service to their clients.

“The city will prioritize transportation for those that use GOVA Plus for medical appointments,” according to the social media post.

Direct contact is to be made to impacted riders concerning delays or cancellations.

This is a developing story, information will be updated when available.