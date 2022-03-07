Theft in progress call leads to discovery of drugs, shotgun and stolen truck in Strathroy, Ont.

A 30-year-old Sarnia man along with a 33-year-old Thorndale woman are facing numerous charges after the discovery of a stolen truck in Strathroy, Ont.on the weekend.

Police were alerted to a theft in progress around 2:25 a.m. Saturday on Metcalfe Street.

Officers located the suspect vehicle in a parking lot on Hull Road. Police say the two occupants tried to flee but were arrested.

According to police, the truck was stolen and officers found 28 grams of crystal meth, some LSD along with break and enter tools, weapons and stolen cheques. Officers also located an unloaded shotgun outside of the truck.

The pair were remanded into custody and will appear in court Tuesday.