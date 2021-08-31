iHeartRadio

Theft of copper wire leads to arrests at Innisfail, Alta. motel

Using evidence gathered at the scene and from witnesses, RCMP were able to track two theft suspects to a motel in Innisfail, where they were arrested Sunday evening.

Police were called about a theft of copper wire from a business in a rural area and when they arrived, the suspects were already gone.

The suspects were tracked to a motel, and police obtained a search warrant for a vehicle and the room they were staying in.

Copper wire and break-in tools were seized during the search and two people were arrested.

Jonathan Louis Tattrie, 34, and Kishan Cheri Moore, 25 both of no fixed address, have been charged with:

  • Theft under $5,000;
  • Break and enter to a business;
  • Possess break-in instruments, and;
  • Two counts of possession of property obtained by crime.

Tattrie also had warrants out of B.C. and outstanding charges in Alberta for similar offences.

Following a bail hearing, Tattrie was remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 1. Moore was released and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 7.

