Theft of copper wire leads to arrests at Innisfail, Alta. motel
Using evidence gathered at the scene and from witnesses, RCMP were able to track two theft suspects to a motel in Innisfail, where they were arrested Sunday evening.
Police were called about a theft of copper wire from a business in a rural area and when they arrived, the suspects were already gone.
The suspects were tracked to a motel, and police obtained a search warrant for a vehicle and the room they were staying in.
Copper wire and break-in tools were seized during the search and two people were arrested.
Jonathan Louis Tattrie, 34, and Kishan Cheri Moore, 25 both of no fixed address, have been charged with:
- Theft under $5,000;
- Break and enter to a business;
- Possess break-in instruments, and;
- Two counts of possession of property obtained by crime.
Tattrie also had warrants out of B.C. and outstanding charges in Alberta for similar offences.
Following a bail hearing, Tattrie was remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 1. Moore was released and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 7.
