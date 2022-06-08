Theft of fuel leads to road closure in South Bruce

OPP have closed a section of road near Teeswater, Ont. for what is being described as a property crime investigation.

According to police, a theft of fuel was reported around 5 a.m. on Wednesday and as a result, Concession 2 has been closed between Side road 20 and Side Road 25 in Culross Township.

Saying the investigation is in its early stages, police are asking motorists to avoid the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip.