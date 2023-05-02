Theft of Sea-Doos in Lakeshore investigated by OPP
OPP are asking the public for help after the theft of two Sea-Doos in Lakeshore.
The OPP Lakeshore Detachment received a theft report from a property on Charron Beach Road on April 27 at 8:30 a.m.
Sometime overnight on April 27, a Red Sea-Doo GTX and a Blue Sea-Doo GTI with were taken. Also taken was a Seadoo trailer with Ontario licence plate #H6608X. There is no estimate on the value of the stolen property at this time.
Police say the suspect vehicle was captured on the surveillance video driving westbound on County Road 22 Through Belle River at a high rate of speed.
Officers say a vehicle of interest was photographed by a neighbor who thought was suspicious that had been in the area earlier in the day.
If you have information that may help investigators, call Lakeshore OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.
