Theft of water jugs rampant in Gravenhurst

Ontario Provincial Police said Saturday that multiple people have been arrested in Gravenhurst during an active investigation.

“(The) OPP is investigating the ongoing theft of large water jugs in the Gravenhurst area,” police said in a news release.

Rockhaven Inn in Kilworthy had approximately 20 jugs stolen overnight on Aug. 16 and Muskoka Springs on Bay Street in Gravenhurst suffered a theft of about 50 jugs overnight on Aug. 24.

The water jugs are being stolen to cash-in on the $10 deposits that are refunded when they are returned to retailers.

“Local retailers and community partners have been very helpful and have called police when people have turned in multiple jugs,” said police.

As a result of the investigation, four individuals from Gravenhurst have been arrested.

A 33-year-old has been charged with theft and three additional individuals, ranging in age from 33 to 58, were charged with possession of property obtained by crime.

All of the accused will appear in court on Oct. 11 to answer to the charges.

Police are aware there are more suspects involved and are still actively investigating the incidents.

If anyone has further information regarding these incidents, contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

To remain anonymous contact Crime Stoppers.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.