Theft suspect sought after multiple items stolen from Huron Church Road store
CTV Windsor Multi-Skilled Journalist / Digital Lead
Melanie Borrelli
Windsor police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect after a theft on Huron Church Road.
On May 27 around 3:45 p.m., police say the suspect stole multiple items from a store in the 1550 block of Huron Church.
The suspect is described as a white male, between 50 and 60 years old, approximately 5’9”, with a small build, grey hair, and a moustache.
If you have any information regarding his identity or whereabouts, please contact the Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700. You can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.
-
Regina intersection closed as police investigate collision with pedestrianRegina police are asking drivers to avoid the intersection of Albert Street and 25th Avenue following a reported collision.
-
London, Ont.’s Hard Rock Hotel delayed, set to open next yearConstruction continues at the Hard Rock Hotel in London, Ont., located at 100 Kellogg Ln.
-
Federal offender captured in Simcoe CountyA federal offender who was on the lam for months has been apprehended in Simcoe County.
-
One person dead after falling into cold water at Takakkaw Falls in Yoho National ParkOne person has died after they fell into the water at the base of Takakkaw Falls, a popular tourist spot in Yoho National Park in British Columbia.
-
Georgian College commemorates achievement and diversity at convocationNearly one thousand college students took a step toward their future on stage at Sadlon Arena in Barrie on Monday as they received their diplomas.
-
Northern forest fire situation eases, but trouble may be ahead, MNRF warnsThe number of active wildfires in the region is declining, but provincial officials say that could change with the dry weather ahead.
-
B.C. councillor 'sincerely' apologizes for negative social media post about local eateryA B.C. city official has issued an apology for a negative comment he posted online about a local fish and chips restaurant.
-
Sask. man charged with attempted murder following serious assaultA Deschambault Lake man faces attempted murder and aggravated assault charges following an incident on Saturday afternoon.
-
Over 80,000 pounds of food donated to local food bankThis year’s London Cares Curb Hunger Food Drive was a success!