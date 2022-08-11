Thefts from unlocked vehicles in Essex County prompt warning from OPP

Essex County OPP are warning the public after a rash of thefts from unlocked vehicles in the region.

Police received multiple calls for service for theft from vehicles that occurred sometime overnight between Wednesday and Thursday.

Throughout the morning, police received multiple calls for service of similar incidents in Essex County, especially in Tecumseh and Lakeshore.

Police are reminding and urging the public to lock and remove valuables from their vehicles to deter would be thieves.

If you observe suspicious activity, please call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

If you have any information and wish to remain anonymous you can contact Windsor-Essex Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2000.