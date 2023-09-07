Thefts reported from various Windsor retail stores

Windsor Police are seeking the public’s help identifying individuals wanted for theft under $5,000 from various retail stores across Windsor.

Police released photos of the individuals on social media on Thursday.

Do you recognize any of these suspects?



If you have any information about these suspects, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or submit your tip online at www.catchcrooks.com . Your identity will remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward.