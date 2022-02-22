THEMUSEUM extends Rolling Stones exhibit to March 27
The Rolling Stones exhibit at THEMUSEUM has been extended to March 27.
Unzipped was supposed to close on Feb. 27. However, officials with THEMUSEUM said the exhibit was extended after multiple delays due to COVID-19.
The 10,000 square-foot-exhibit features more than 300 original objects from the Stones' personal collection including instruments, stage designs, rare audio fragments, personal diaries and costumes.
“We are pleased to have the opportunity to work so closely with the Rolling Stones team to extend these shows. This news allows visitors to travel as the weather warms and March break approaches,” David Marskell, CEO of THEMUSEUM, said in a news release. “As a not-for-profit, each ticket sold is viewed as a donation, allowing us to continue securing world-class exhibitions like Unzipped.”
The exhibit opened in November 2021. Officials said 40 per cent of visitors have come from outside of Waterloo Region.
Tickets can be purchased online.
