TheMuseum flies banner over Kitchener for The Rolling Stones exhibit

TheMuseum is going big with its latest publicity stunt to promote the upcoming Rolling Stones Unzipped exhibition.

A 60-foot banner displaying the exhibit’s name could be seen flying over Kitchener Sunday and circling Jack Couch Park as the Panthers played below.

Kitchener will be the only stop for The Rolling Stones Unzipped exhibition.

Originally planned for last year, TheMuseum CEO says this is the first flight of many far beyond the Region of Waterloo.

“We’re actually going to do it in Toronto during a Blue Jays game, the Grey Cup in November, and going to Niagara Falls on Thanksgiving weekend,” said David Marskell. “I just want to cheerlead and make as many people aware for what we have coming to the area, it’s going to be a big boom for our economy.”

Unzipped is debuting at TheMuseum November 30 and will run until the end of February.