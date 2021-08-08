TheMuseum flies banner over Kitchener for The Rolling Stones exhibit
TheMuseum is going big with its latest publicity stunt to promote the upcoming Rolling Stones Unzipped exhibition.
A 60-foot banner displaying the exhibit’s name could be seen flying over Kitchener Sunday and circling Jack Couch Park as the Panthers played below.
Kitchener will be the only stop for The Rolling Stones Unzipped exhibition.
Originally planned for last year, TheMuseum CEO says this is the first flight of many far beyond the Region of Waterloo.
“We’re actually going to do it in Toronto during a Blue Jays game, the Grey Cup in November, and going to Niagara Falls on Thanksgiving weekend,” said David Marskell. “I just want to cheerlead and make as many people aware for what we have coming to the area, it’s going to be a big boom for our economy.”
Unzipped is debuting at TheMuseum November 30 and will run until the end of February.
-
Rats! Ottawa's 311 line receives hundreds of calls for ratsThe city of Ottawa is seeing an increase in calls to its 311 service for rats on private property and in sewers so far this year.
-
COVID-19 in Ottawa: Fast Facts for Aug. 9, 2021The latest on COVID-19 in Ottawa for Monday, Aug. 9.
-
'Keep local elections local': AUMA promoting pledge for municipal electionsThe Alberta Urban Municipalities Association is promoting a pledge ahead of the fall municipal election in the hope of keeping them local and non-partisan.
-
95% of recent COVID-19 cases in B.C. have been Delta variant, BCCDC report suggestsNearly every case of COVID-19 reported in British Columbia during the last week of July was the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus, according to data from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.
-
The Blood Tribe Agriculture Society brings rodeos back to southern AlbertaThe cowboys and cowgirls were in Lethbridge this weekend for the Indian National Finals Rodeo.
-
Shooting at Mississauga house party sends three people to hospitalA shooting in Mississauga Sunday evening sent one person to hospital with serious injuries, Peel paramedics say.
-
'We want people to feel safe': More self-defence classes for women hosted by Al Rashid MosqueA series of self-defence classes by women for women is once again being offered in Edmonton after hate-motivated crimes and incidents in the region.
-
One man in custody following a brief police pursuit in Sudbury Sunday nightThe man is facing dangerous driving and other driving related charges and is being held in custody for a bail hearing according to police.
-