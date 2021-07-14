THEMUSEUM reopening to public on Friday

THEMUSEUM in Kitchener will welcome guests back on Friday as Waterloo Region moves into Step 3 of the province's reopening plan.

On Tuesday, public health confirmed the region would join the rest of Ontario in a move to Step 3 Friday at 12:01 a.m.

THEMUSEUM closed in November, and will offer three new exhibitions and a summer camp when it opens its doors again.

“It’s like preparing for a family dinner, we’re cleaning, getting everything organized and making sure everyone will have a safe and enjoyable experience as they return," CEO David Marskell said in a news release.

Current exhibitions include Dinosaurs | The Age of Big Weird Feathered Things, SONICA | The Sound Experience, and SENSORY PATH.

THEMUSEUM will be open Tuesday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets must be purchased in advance and will give people a two-hour time window.

Capacity is limited to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The City of Waterloo Museum, which is located in Conestoga Mall, will reopen with limited capacity on Aug. 3.