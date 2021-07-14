iHeartRadio

THEMUSEUM reopening to public on Friday

THEMUSEUM in downtown Kitchener is seen on Friday, Feb. 28, 2014.

THEMUSEUM in Kitchener will welcome guests back on Friday as Waterloo Region moves into Step 3 of the province's reopening plan.

On Tuesday, public health confirmed the region would join the rest of Ontario in a move to Step 3 Friday at 12:01 a.m.

THEMUSEUM closed in November, and will offer three new exhibitions and a summer camp when it opens its doors again.

“It’s like preparing for a family dinner, we’re cleaning, getting everything organized and making sure everyone will have a safe and enjoyable experience as they return," CEO David Marskell said in a news release.

Current exhibitions include Dinosaurs | The Age of Big Weird Feathered Things, SONICA | The Sound Experience, and SENSORY PATH.

THEMUSEUM will be open Tuesday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets must be purchased in advance and will give people a two-hour time window.

Capacity is limited to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The City of Waterloo Museum, which is located in Conestoga Mall, will reopen with limited capacity on Aug. 3.

12