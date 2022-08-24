Theodore TOO tugboat set to be transformed into Airbnb

A well-known tugboat modeled after the main character in a popular children’s show will be transformed into an Airbnb next month, as it welcomes aspiring crew members to its Hamilton dock for a one-night stay.

Theodore TOO relocated to Hamilton from its long-time Halifax home last June and since then has been used primarily to promote the marine industry and serve as a guide to the Great Lakes.

But the smiling 65-foot tugboat is set to be transformed into an Airbnb next month, with guests able to book one-night stays for either Sept. 10 or 11 for only $22 a night.

The price is a nod to Theodore TOO’s age, according to Airbnb.

“Our crew is lucky to spend the summer cruising the Great Lakes aboard the friendliest tugboat in Canada. I’m so excited Theodore TOO fans have the chance to take part in his adventures!” the listing’s host, identified only as Captain Noah, said in a press release. “As your host, I can’t wait to show you around from bow to stern, and take you on your own big harbour adventure for a night.”

Theodore TOO was built in Daysprings, Nova Scotia in 2000 and was based on the popular children’s television show Theodore Tugboat.

It was docked along the Halifax harbourfront for years before making the move to southern Ontario last spring, stopping at numerous ports for special events along the way.

According to the press release, guests of Theodore TOO will be taken for a tour of Hamilton Harbour and will then be able to lounge on the ship’s deck for a movie night under the stars.

They will also be treated to “a few square meals” while on board.

When it comes time to get some sleep, those staying on Theodore TOO will have access to what Airbnb described as a “cozy cabin fit for a Harbourmaster” complete with “iconic Canadiana and nods to Theodore’s roots in Halifax.”

Airbnb says that the stays, which are for up to five guests, are not a contest and will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis with bookings set to open on Aug. 29 at 12 p.m.