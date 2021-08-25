Theodore Tugboat makes stop in Windsor
Theodore Tugboat has taken a break from duties at Big Harbour to tour some ports along the Great Lakes.
Theodore and his crew made an overnight stop at Windsor’s Lakeview Park Marina before continuing up the St. Clair River to Mooretown.
The replica tug is scheduled to visit Mooretown until Friday, before pushing onto Sarnia and Grand Bend.
The character is familiar to people who grew up watching the children’s television series which used model boats.
It featured the main character working with other vessels to problem solve.
Theodore is scheduled for a return visit to Windsor for a longer stay on Sept. 4 to Sept. 6 before heading onto Leamington from Sept. 8 to Sept.10.
Hi Everyone! #theosgreatlakesadventure is off to a great start. I'll be on the Welland Canal August 21 making my way to Port Colburn with my full journey taking me up to Grand Bend! I can't wait to share this adventure with you!
Toot! Toot! pic.twitter.com/SgWnnXOsHL
-
Sunwing flying to 11 warm destinations from Ottawa this winterSunwing has announced flights will depart the Ottawa International Airport for 11 destinations weekly between November and April 2022.
-
‘You don’t see this every day:’ Saskatoon Canada Post carrier delivers mail on her horseA Saskatoon mail carrier took a unique form of transportation for her deliveries on Wednesday.
-
Driver killed in collision in Brockton, Ont. on Sunday identifiedA motor vehicle collision at the intersection of Highway 9 at Bruce Road 3, west of Walkerton has resulted in the death of one person
-
Canadian imams urge Muslim community to get vaccinated against COVID-19Any Canadian Muslim who receives both doses between Aug. 1 and Oct. 31 will be eligible to enter a draw for two pilgrimage tickets to the holy city of Mecca.
-
Tiny Township man charged with firing gunshots in neighbour's directionProvincial police charged a man for allegedly firing gunshots in Tiny Township.
-
71-year-old Oshawa man facing several sexual assault charges involving young menA 71-year-old man from Oshawa is facing additional charges after he allegedly sexually assaulted a teenager between 2019 and 2020.
-
N.S. man arrested, charged after police find firearms, drugs in vehicle during traffic stop: RCMPA 27-year-old man from Stellarton, N.S. has been arrested and charged after police say they found illegal cigarettes in the vehicle he was driving.
-
Woman’s disappearance in Prince Albert considered suspicious, police sayPrince Albert police say they’re investigating the case of missing 28-year-old Crystal Castle as suspicious.
-
Lethbridge's iconic bridge named in list of Alberta's top sites to visitIt's about 1,600 metres long and 96 metres high but it's also the province's most impressive manmade structure, says an association of engineers and geoscientists.