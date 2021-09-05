Theodore Tugboat visits Windsor’s Dieppe Park

Theodore Tugboat made a second trip to the rose city on Sunday.

Theodore took a break from duties at Big Harbour to make a stop in Windsor where he docked at Dieppe Park.

The character is familiar to people who grew up watching the children’s television series which used model boats.

The replica tug is scheduled to be at the park for the rest of Sunday, before touring around Essex County.

Theodore will continue his trek Monday stopping in Amherstburg until Wednesday when he’ll continue on to Kingsville before heading out to Erieau on Thursday.

UPDATE Ahoy, Friends! I made a few changes to my schedule that I want to keep you updated on: Sept 4-6 Windsor, Sept 6-8 Amherstburg, Sept 8-9: Kingsville, Sept 9-11 Erieau, Sept 11-15 Port Dover, Sept 15-18 Port Maitland, Sept 18- 20 Port Colborne, Sept 20-22: Port Dalhousie pic.twitter.com/QKmGWhIyOU