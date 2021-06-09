Therapeutic online art classes for mental health

The Orillia and District Arts Council is offering a very special online art program for vulnerable women and their children.

The goal is to use art to ease depression and anxiety and teach people coping mechanisms and techniques to overcome stress.

The seven-week online program offers activities from carving to bead making, sculpting and journaling.

Art supplies are delivered weekly to the participant's homes, and then they join a live stream class to work on the various projects.

President of the Orillia and District Arts Council Lynn Fisher says no expertise is required as the program is about unleashing creativity and the journey of creating.

The current program began in May, but Fisher hopes to run another program in the fall.

To get more information, email the Orillia & District Arts Council or check out their webpage.