Therapy dogs spread Christmas cheer to Calgary hospital patients and staff

Spending the holidays in the hospital can be one of the most stressful experiences, but a group of four-legged friends are providing comfort and companionship to patients that need it most.

The St. John Ambulance therapy dog program reaches out to thousands of people across Canada on a daily basis, including sick or lonely Calgarians residing in long-term care or mental-health or hospital facilities.

For elderly patients like Arlene Stevens, petting a dog provides an extra sense of relief as she receives care at Calgary’s South Health Campus.

“These dogs understand that you’re sick and they can really feel your emotions,” Stevens said.

“Especially during the holidays. I haven’t seen anybody in the last couple of days and it can be really hard on people, so it’s nice to have this visit.”

Caiden Brackenbury, 10, says the dogs help get his mind off the treatment he’s receiving.

“They’re so very nice. They’re calm and nice-looking,” Brackenbury said.

“It makes me feel happy inside and better.”

With extra strain on the health care system during the holidays, volunteers like Karen and Scott O’Brien say demand for the program is highest at this time of year.

The couple brought in their Golden Retriever dogs, Rook and Banks, to bring extra joy to patients Thursday and the response was overwhelming.

Scott says it’s the best part of his day.

“It’s so fantastic to watch people interact with the dogs, to see them relax, to see them smile, and to say those magic words that we love to hear, that ‘you just made my day.’”

For Karen, it’s equally as important to her that she sees staff members getting a short break from the day-to-day stress of working inside an emergency room.

“There’s a lot going on for them. They're tired, they're overstressed, they come in and they pet the dog and they go, ‘I needed that.’”

The therapy dog program includes a team of 16 dogs at the South Health Campus in partnership with Alberta Health Services (AHS) volunteers.

AHS volunteer co-ordinator Michelle Beemster says members of the volunteer team are stepping up more than ever this holiday season.

“People are picking up extra shifts,” Beemster said.

“We have one volunteer coming in on Christmas Day to spend time on our mental-health and addictions unit with the patients there, so it's really rewarding just to see them want to participate and want to come into that as well.”

For more information on how to become a therapy dog volunteer with St. John Ambulance, you can visit their website.