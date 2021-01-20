Manitoba may have announced potential changes to Code Red restrictions, but that doesn’t mean it’s in the clear, as 23 of Winnipeg’s long-term care facilities are still experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks.

According to the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority (WRHA), which oversees the operations of the city’s 39 long-term care facilities, there are 42 residents at Winnipeg’s personal care homes with COVID-19, as well as 37 staff members.

A facility declares an outbreak after at least one resident, staff member, or external service provider tests positive for COVID-19.

The WRHA notes that as of 9 a.m. on Jan. 19, there aren’t any COVID-19 cases among the residents at 14 of the facilities with current outbreaks.

However, the WRHA said it is hopeful about a possible reduction in cases.

“We are cautiously optimistic that the trend witnessed over the past few weeks towards a reduction in cases will hold, as more and more residents and staff members are vaccinated every day, and as the overall number of COVID-19 cases in our community stabilizes,” the health authority said in a news release.

“Nevertheless, outbreaks at Winnipeg PCHs continue and we are monitoring the situation closely.”

The WRHA noted there is a current large-scale outbreak at Southeast Personal Care Home, while COVID-19 outbreaks at Calvary Place and Heritage Lodge have been resolved.

An outbreak can be declared over after two incubation periods (28 days) following the isolation of the last case. If an outbreak only involves staff cases, it may be declared over following two incubation periods after the last infected staff member’s last day of work while infectious.

A full list of long-term care facilities with COVID-19 outbreaks can be found online.