'There are good people out there': N.S. community rallies around 14-year-old cancer patient

As a Nova Scotia teen faces an uphill battle following a cancer diagnosis, his teacher and community are rallying behind him to show he’s not alone.

The pain in Colten Johnson’s leg made it hard to do the things most 14-year-olds enjoy.

“He’d go to school and do gym and stuff, and he would come home and complain,” says his mother, Tara Ash.

One day she asked to look at his leg — a bump stuck out.

They decided to get it checked and, after a slew of tests and procedures, Colten was diagnosed with osteosarcoma in June 2021.

In September, Colten underwent a nine-hour surgery to have a tumour removed from his leg. Doctors replaced his shin with a metal rod, moving nerves and doing skin grafts in the process.

“It was definitely hard, I did the hard part though,” says the teen, who lives in Cole Harbour, N.S. “I finished chemo, but it definitely had a really big impact.”

His mom says the financial burden was tremendous, with multiple fundraisers keeping her financially afoot until Christmas.

That’s when Colten’s teacher, Dave Nagle, started a fundraising page for the family.

“I was just trying to get him to see there are good people out there, and there are people that care and there are people with you,” says Nagle, who hopes to raise $20,000 for the teen and his family.

As of Thursday afternoon, more than $10,000 had been raised.

Colten says he feels supported by the community.

“It makes me happy that there actually people who can and want to help,” he says.

His mother says she is touched by the support.

“I wouldn’t have been able to do this without the community.”