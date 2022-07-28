There are no monkeypox cases in Nova Scotia, health minister clarifies

Nova Scotia’s health minister has clarified comments she made in the legislature about monkeypox cases in the province.

Health Minister Michelle Thompson said Wednesday that the first "couple" of cases of monkeypox had been identified in Nova Scotia.

Thursday, she further explained that the two cases involved people who were visiting Nova Scotia and experienced symptoms while here, but tested positive in their home province.

“There were a couple of identified cases but they were not people from here. So we actually don’t have our own cases,” said Thompson.

According to Thompson, both people who tested positive are no longer in the province, and there is no evidence of a monkeypox spread in Nova Scotia.

The province wouldn’t say how Public Health learned of the two cases, citing “privacy reasons.”

Thompson said there is no risk to Nova Scotians, but medical professionals are still asking people to monitor for symptoms.

“There is a fever and sometimes chills and swollen lymph nodes, headaches," said Medical Officer of Health Dr. Ryan Sommers. "Joint pain, muscle pain and fatigue and then what happens one-to-five days later is the development of a rash.”

Newfoundland and Labrador reported its first probable case on Thursday, but few details about the case were released.

There are no cases reported in New Brunswick, but contact tracing efforts continue.

“What is the best approach to managing cases and contacts as well to manage the risk of any further spread," said Dr. Yves Léger, New Brunswick’s deputy chief medical officer of health.

"We have also looked at our surveillance to make sure that we are comfortable with the surveillance in place, making sure that health-care providers are aware of the need to think about monkeypox.”

On Prince Edward Island, the attitude towards anticipating the arrival of monkeypox, is that it’s a matter of when, not if.

“Given the way it has been spreading in Canada and around the world, it is likely we will see cases at some point in time," said Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Eilish Cleary.

Cleary said the best way to prevent a larger outbreak and reduce exposures, is to work closely with people who are at highest risk.

Canada had 745 confirmed cases of monkeypox as of Wednesday, with the majority of cases reported in Quebec and Ontario.

The WHO declared the monkeypox outbreak a global health emergency on July 23.

With files from CTVNews.ca