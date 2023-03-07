'There are no suspects or witnesses': RCMP searching for delivery truck stolen in Nanaimo
Staff
CTV News Vancouver Island
Mounties in Nanaimo are searching for a delivery truck that was stolen last month.
The five-ton truck is owned by Ace Courier and was taken between 8:30 a.m. on Feb. 11 and 7 a.m. on Feb. 13.
Police say surveillance cameras were present when the theft occurred, however the truck was out of the cameras' view when it was taken.
"Currently, there are no suspects or witnesses to the theft," the Nanaimo RCMP said in a statement Monday.
Police declined to say whether or not the truck was loaded with parcels when it was taken.
The vehicle has Ace decals on the upper corners of the rear panel.
Anyone with information on the theft or the whereabouts of the truck is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.
