A Windsor grandmother made $100,000 out of one playing Encore.

Diana Damphouse,76, had an audience at the store when was checking a bunch of her tickets to she saw the message she had won big.

“All of a sudden I see ‘Big Winner - $100,000,’ she says. “I gave it to the clerk and the machine froze. Everyone was congratulating me – it was really fun!”

Damphouse called her daughters immediately to tell them the good news.

“We were all screaming with excitement,” she says.

Damphouse matched the last six of seven Encore numbers in exact order on the Jan. 15 Lotto Max Draw to win big.

“It’s incredible – I’m kind of numb right now. This win means I have that much more for my future. There are so many emotions,” she says. “One thing the last year has reminded me of is that you never know what the future holds, so I’ve decided to save it for the future.”

Damphouse collected her winnings from OLG virtually due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The winning ticket was purchased at Zehrs on Tecumseh Road in Windsor.