There are so many things to try at Food Truck Wars in Saskatoon

The annual Food Truck Wars will be taking over downtown Saskatoon this weekend. With more than 25 food vendors, there’s a variety on offer. From European dishes to Latin America to comfort food faves, here are the dishes you can expect to find.

Al’s Kitchen

This is the first time that Al’s Kitchen will be at the Food Truck Wars event. They’ll be offering various Filipino cuisine.

Bartari Fries

Saskatoon’s own Bartari videogame Restaurant & Bar will offer French fries with various dips and spices. They will also have a competition to see who can eat the most fries. The event will begin on Aug. 4 at 6 p.m.

Big O’s Food Truck

Based in Prince Albert, Big O’s will sell mini donuts, poutine, spiral spuds and fresh squeezed lemonade.

Biggar Bites

This is the second year that Biggar Bites will participate in the Food Truck Wars. They’ll be preparing grilled pineapples with Huli Huli chicken, sushi bowl salads, smoked brisket sandwiches, dark Cuban sandwiches and chicken wraps.

Boom Box Chicken

Born and raised in Saskatoon, the crew of this food truck will be offering chicken dishes, including a signature chicken burger, sliders, and chicken strips with curly fries.

Chonky Dog

Another Saskatoon-based team, Chonky Dog started up last year and has received lots of support for its ability to add flavour to traditional hot dogs. From bacon, baked beans, chilli sauce and more, customers are invited to dress their dog however they want.

Cucina ni Flora

Based in Biggar, Sask., Cucina ni Flora will sell spring rolls, dumplings, wontons, crab puffs, stir fry noodles and more. For those with a sweet tooth, Cucina ni Flora will also offer deep-fried Oreos and milkshakes.

Edina’s Mobile European Cuisine

Started about five years ago by a Hungarian family, Edina’s prepared traditional European dishes like cabbage rolls, schnitzel, soups, sandwiches and salads. They’ll also be introducing a new dish this year called the Hungarian Langosh, which is similar to elephant ears.

Hello Forks

While Hello Forks can usually be found in Manitou Beach, they’re heading into Saskatoon for the Food Truck Wars for the first time. Their menu includes cheeseburgers, mushroom swiss burgers, chicken sandwiches, and kids’ burgers.

Hunger Cure Restro Bar

A Saskatoon-based vendor, Hunger Cure will be selling pesto chicken quesadilla and Philly on a bun.

Rebel Melt food truck

Focusing on comfort food, Rebel Melt finds new ways to serve grilled cheese sandwiches, including adding bacon, smoked gouda, Havarti cheese and so much more.

Kyu Grill

Serving Japanese-Hawaiian fusion dishes, Kyu has food trucks in Manitoba and British Columbia.

La Martina Latin Food by Jessica

A brand-new food truck that will be making its debut at the Food Wars, they’ll offer various Latin American favourites.

Simply Delicious Jamaican Treats & More

Offering Jamaican patties, jerk chicken, jerk pork, and other Jamaican treats, Simply Delicious started last year and has been well-received by the Saskatoon community.

Smokehaus Meats & Deli

With over 16 years in business, Martensville’s Smokehaus has expanded with its food truck. At this year’s Food Truck Wars, they’ll be selling smoked beef, apple barbeque pork ribs, maple garlic sausage nuggets, baked beans and apple and Saskatoon berry pie.

Smokes Poutinerie

Taking a Canadian favourite to the road, Smokes has over 30 types of poutine.

The Frying Deutschmann

Serving Regina for over three years, The Frying Deutschmann offers German comfort food. At the Food Truck Wars, they’ll be offering Nashville hot Schnitzel sandwiches, pierogi poutine and a traditional German dish, Jagerschnitzel with spaetzle.

The Churro Stop

Based out of Winnipeg, The Churro Stop makes Argentinian food based on family recipes, including the Spanish version of a doughnut.

The Poutine King

For the first time at Saskatoon’s Food Truck Wars, Manitoba’s Poutine King will be offering their spin on a Canadian classic.

Prairie Poppins/Big Squeeze

Serving Saskatoon for over 20 years, this food truck will offer hand-popped Kettle Korn and fresh lemonade.

J.P. Goodstuff

The Regina business was started in 1998. They will be selling mini-donuts, popcorn, and a variety of drinks like iced and hot cappuccinos, frozen lemonade, strawberry kiwi slush and hot chocolate.

Hawaiian Shaved Ice

Offering shaved ice, cotton candy and lemonade, the food truck will also sell pup cones for pets.

Mean Green Ice Cream Machine

The winner of last year’s fan favourite dessert truck, Mean Green is back with 13 flavours of Chapman’s ice cream. They’re also offering milkshakes, sundaes, and floats.

2 Lemons 1 Cup Food Truck

Offering freshly squeezed lemonade, this food truck won as a fan favourite for best beverage vendor in last year’s Food Truck Wars competition.

There will also be cultural dancing, a celebrity karaoke charity event, and a pet water station. Competitions include a pie eating contest, a hot dog eating event, a French fry eating challenge, and a flavour challenge where competitors pick between dishes.

The event runs from Aug. 5-6 on Fourth Avenue and 23rd Street.