Simcoe County has been digging out since Christmas day after a major snowstorm hit most of the region.

Mother Nature continued to pile on the snow in the days to follow, and it may not be over just yet.

Driving conditions have been dicey with blowing snow, a buildup of slush and slick roads.

"It was pretty bad when I woke up in Oro, trying to make my way to Barrie, and it was hectic," said snowplow driver Jade Dee who hit the roads around 3 a.m. on Tuesday.

Environment Canada reports nearly 45 centimetres fell in Barrie over the last few days alone.

"I think there is a potential for more snow," said the weather agency's senior climatologist Dave Phillips. "So far this winter, we've had about 113 centimetres of snow in the Barrie area. Typically we would get 100."

With so much snowfall, many side streets won't be cleared until Tuesday evening, prompting the city to ask residents to keep their vehicles off the roadways at night.

"We are hoping people refrain from parking on the street overnight. Try and get into the driveway. We want to ensure our crews can get around by only doing one pass," said City of Barrie's director of operations, Dave Friary.

Meanwhile, Phillips advised keeping the shovels handy.

"I think snow will be the big story with this winter being milder than normal," Phillips said. "Temperatures will be comfortable."

Environment Canada noted the mild temperatures would affect the thickness of the ice on area lakes. Phillips said there could be an unusual amount of freezing and thawing over the winter season.