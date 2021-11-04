'There is a public safety risk': Vancouver police say random home invasion left senior with life-threatening injuries

A violent and random home invasion has sent an 89-year-old to hospital with life-threatening injuries, Vancouver police said in a warning about safety to the public.

In a news release Thursday, Vancouver police said they were called to a home on Oct. 29 near East 35th Avenue and Victoria Drive. Police said an "unknown man entered the home through the unlocked front door" at about 4:30 p.m. that day.

The suspect then allegedly assaulted the 89-year-old homeowner and ran away before officers arrived. They didn't indicate whether the suspect took anything or what any other possible motive might have been.

“This incident is absolutely frightening,” said Const. Tania Visintin in the news release. “Preliminary evidence suggests there is no relation between the victim and the suspect and that it was purely a random, isolated incident.”

The victim was taken to hospital and is still in serious condition.

Surveillance video released by police shows a man in an orange safety vest and what may be a hard hat walk by the garage. It appears he's wearing a dark long-sleeved shirt and blue jeans.

“Right now, we believe there is a public safety risk as we don’t know who is responsible for this,” Visintin said. “Major Crime Detectives continue to investigate and make this a priority investigation.”

Earlier this year, a Vancouver woman died following a violent home invasion. The 78-year-old woman was allegedly attacked by two men who posed as police officers. It's believed the woman lay on her floor for hours before a friend found her. Days later, she died in hospital from her injuries.

Anyone with information about the October incident is being asked to call police at 604-717-2541. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.