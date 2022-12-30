'There is a real problem': Head of London Police Association outraged at access to handguns

The head of the London Police Association is adding his voice to the outrage over the fatal police shooting in Haldimand County.

In a tweet, Rick Robson said it is clear there is a real problem with the way the courts handle offences involving persons with loaded handguns.

Robson told CTV News more needs to be done to keep handguns off the streets and out of the hands of those with previous offences.

"There are far too many people out on bail to begin with that have pretty horrific records. And here is another clear example of somebody that has a record of assaulting police, has a record of gun possession and here they are out in the public and an officer loses their life because of it,” said Robson.

On Dec. 27, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Const. Grzegorz "Greg" Pierzchala, 28, was killed in a shooting near Hagersville, Ont. while he responded to a call about a vehicle in a ditch.