'There is no excuse,' No Hot Pets campaign urges owners to leave pets at home

The Ontario SPCA launched its No Hot Pets campaign to encourage pet owners to leave their furry friends at home rather than leaving them in a hot car during the warm months.

"There is no excuse for leaving a pet unattended in a vehicle," the Ontario SPCA stated on its website. "If you can't take your animal with you, leave them at home where they are safe."

Experts say a parked car can reach deadly temperatures in a matter of minutes, even while parked in the shade with the windows open slightly, noting that dogs have a limited ability to sweat, so even a short time in a hot environment can be life-threatening..

Heat stroke in a canine can include excessive panting, drooling, listlessness, or unconsciousness.

The Ontario SPCA says that if an animal is left unattended in a car, not to break the vehicle window.

Rather it advises reporting it by calling the Provincial Animal Welfare Services at 1-833-9Animal (264625), or the police. If you see an animal in immediate danger, call 911.

While waiting for help to arrive, the organization recommends asking nearby businesses to put out a page asking the owner to return to their vehicle.

The No Hot Pets campaign asks pet owners to pledge online to never leave an animal in an unattended car during the summer.