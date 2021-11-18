'There is no need to panic about gasoline supplies': Convoy of 15 tanker trucks heading for Greater Victoria

A convoy of fuel tanker trucks will travel over the Malahat highway into Greater Victoria on Thursday.

Gas stations on the South Island have struggled with a supply crunch since the Malahat highway was damaged by flooding on Monday.

Fifteen tanker trucks were mustering in Bamberton, B.C., north of the Malahat Summit, early Thursday morning.

Michelle Mahovlich, the City of Langford's director of engineering and public works, says the convoy will be escorted southbound over the Malahat starting at 9 a.m.

"There is no need to panic about gasoline supplies," Mahovlich added.

Several stations in the Victoria area ran out of gasoline Wednesday as supplies were slow getting into the region over the Malahat.

The highway has been subject to daytime delays and overnight closures since Monday's storm washed out a portion of the highway in the Goldstream area.

The province announced Thursday the overnight closures had ended as work crews made significant progress in repairing the crucial north-south artery.

Delays will persist through the area as the roadway remains open to single-lane alternating traffic only.

The province says intermittent closures may occur "to assist fuel tankers and emergency services through the site."

The province expects two-way traffic to resume by the end of day on Nov. 22, depending on the weather.