'There is no Omicron Emergency Benefit': What to do if you receive this text
Barrie police issued a fraud alert for residents regarding a COVID-19 scam sent as a text message.
"A new year and yet another new scam," the force noted on social media.
The police service said the message was sent to a Barrie Police Services issued phone regarding a so-called Omicron Emergency Benefit.
"The scammers don't know who they are sending these messages to," police stated.
The text notifies the recipient to click the link provided to receive money from the Canada COVID benefit.
However, police warn, "There is no Omicron Emergency Benefit!"
The Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre says that any text claiming you are eligible for funds by clicking a link aims to steal personal or financial information.
Complete information on COVID-19 fraud is available on the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre's website. There are also tips to protect yourself and ways to report scams.
